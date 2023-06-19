Tollywood Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies Aged 55; Know His Last Wish

Tollywood choreographer S Rama Rao, popularly known as Rakesh Master, died on Sunday at the age of 53. Born in 1968 in Tirupathi, he began his career with dance reality shows like Aata and Dhee, and has trained the top choreographers Sekhar Master and Johnny Master. He was returning from an outdoor shoot in Vishakhapatnam when he fell ill. After returning to Hyderabad from a 20-day shoot, he started vomiting.

He was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital where he was diagnosed with metabolic acidosis and was undergoing treatment. His health worsened due to multiple organ failure, according to reports. Superintendent M Raja Rao said that heat stroke could be the reason for his death but nothing can be said for certain. He was pronounced dead at around 5 PM at Gandhi Hospital.

A YouTube video wherein Rakesh Master is talking about his last wish is currently going viral. He is explaining how nothing in the world is permanent, adding that everyone has to go eventually. He also explained how he planted a neem sapling next to his uncle’s grave where he wished to be buried. His videos and interviews often went viral on social media for speaking his heart out.