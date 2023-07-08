Tom Cruise Greets 'Namastey', Mission Impossible Star Leaves All Impressed With His Fluent Hindi

Tom Cruise is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. During one of the recent promotional interviews for the film, the Hollywood star left everyone completely impressed as she spoke in Hindi fluently.

In a video from the interview that has now surfaced on social media, an interviewer is seen praising Tom Cruise. “Is there anything you cannot do?" she adding that he is also speaking French in Dead Reckoning. “While I am hearing speak French, I am like, ‘Oh my gosh, is he going to speak in Hindi with me when I see him?" the interviewer adds. To this, Tom Cruise leaves everyone stunned as he says, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let’s try. You give me.." He then greets all saying ‘namastey’ and adds, “aap kaise hain?"

Tom Cruise’s Hindi speaking skills have left netizens in complete awe. Reacting to the video, one of the users called him “Too cute". Another fan wrote, “Love this, he’s so down to earth ." “That laugh is classic. Always was, always will be," a third comment read.