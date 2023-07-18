Tom Cruise Raises AI Concerns, Puts Spotlight On Stunt Performers In SAG-AFTRA Meeting

Earlier this month, a major strike hit Hollywood as the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union, representing around 160,000 actors, went on strike following unsuccessful negotiations with Hollywood’s largest studios. This marked the first strike by actors and writers in over 60 years, resulting in the halting of numerous productions. Amidst the turmoil, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise appeared at a negotiation session between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), using his influence to advocate for the union’s concerns to be addressed.

In addition to raising concerns about AI technology, he also expressed his views on the working conditions and safety of stunt performers. Further, Cruise discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the movie business.

It’s common for SAG-AFTRA to invite industry professionals to participate in negotiating sessions and share their perspectives. Cruise’s involvement in the meeting suggests that the guild found his point of view valuable and worth considering.

Reportedly, the negotiation session lasted for five weeks, before Tom Cruise joined one of the last meetings. Despite his influence and experience, Cruise was unable to prevent the strike from taking place.

On July 14, artists took a stand by starting protests at various studio lots and corporate headquarters in New York and Los Angeles. During the negotiation process, Tom Cruise raised the suggestion of allowing actors to promote films during the strike. However, according to a source present at the meeting, this demand “felt uncomfortable."

As per the strike rules, SAG-AFTRA states that any form of publicity, including conventions, interviews, tours, and promotion via social media is prohibited during the work stoppage.