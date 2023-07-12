Tom Cruise Surprises Fans at Mission Impossible 7 Screenings in Toronto, DC, Atlanta; Videos Go Viral

Tom Cruise is cruising through the East Coast, surprising fans at the preview screening of his newly released film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission Impossible 7. The Hollywood superstar made his way to Toronto, Washington DC and Atlanta to greet fans watching MI7 in theatres. He was joined by Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie.

A video from Toronto revealed that moviegoers were pleasantly surprised after Tom and Christopher walked into the screening. They were welcomed with appaluse and hoots. Fans were heard telling Tom that they love him and he reciprocated it by saying ‘I love you too.’ A surprised fan was also heard telling Tom that they didn’t know he was in town. Tom hilariously replied, “I didn’t know I was here." He spoke to fans about the film and said that it was an honour to make films for them. “We love movies, and we love you all and thank you very much, we’re grateful. Have a great summer!"

Tom was seen posing with a theatre full of fans in Atlanta and was seen talking to fans gathered to watch Mission: Impossible 7 in a theatre in Washington DC.