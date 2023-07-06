Actor Tom Cruise’s seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is releasing on July 12. The actor, who recently turned 61, shared that he has no plans to stop acting in the franchise and is looking at Harrison Ford for inspiration.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him," Tom told The Sydney Morning Herald and added, “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age."

Harrison, who recently returned to his character Dr. Henry Walton Jones for the last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, shot the movie at the age of 80. While the film is the actor’s last stint as the legendary Indiana Jones, he has not quit acting.

“I don’t do well when I don’t have work," Ford said in an interview for CNN. “I love to work… I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones, I want to be helpful," he added.