Aditya Roy Kapur has been receiving rave reviews for his latest web series The Night Manager. The show is an official adaptation of the 2016 thriller show which was released in the UK and also goes by the same name. While the remake starred Aditya Roy Kapur, the original show starred Tom Hiddleston in the same role. A month after the series was released, Aditya received a special call from none other than Tom himself.

The OG Night Manager Tom Hiddleston got on a video call with Aditya Roy Kapur and praised him for his version of the Night Manager. Aditya too took to his social media handle to share the same and wrote, “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday ! He had some kind words to say . Bas aur kya chahiye ."

Soon enough, fans thronged to the comments section and hoped that the two stars cross paths in Night Manager. “Omg i needed this crossover so badly," a social media user said. “Manifesting a cameo from Tom in Aditya Roy Kapoor’s night manager," added another. “OMG OMGG SO PROUD OF ADI ❤️❤️ Now want them in a show or a movie. Wanna see our Night Managers togther on screen," a third comment read.

The Night Manager also marked Aditya’s web series debut. Earlier in an interview with Mid-day, the actor opened up filling Tom’s shoes in the show. “I loved the performances in the original. But you have to find your own way, and draw from what is in front of you on the paper because the language, characterisations, and certain situations change [when adapting]. So, you draw from that change. When I read the episodes, it became clear that Sandeep had rooted the story in the Indian sub-continent. While you can look at a great performance, you can never [replicate] what someone else has done because the essence is different [in a remake]."

The Indian version of The Night Manager is divided into two parts. While the first released last month, the second is slated to release in June.

