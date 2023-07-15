Tom Holland's Gay Sex Scene From The Crowded Room Goes Viral, Netizens 'Worry' For Zendaya

Tom Holland’s gay sex scene from his latest show The Crowded Room is going viral on social media. The show presents the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. The Crowded Room also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane in key roles.

In the clip from the show that is now going viral on social media, Tom’s character can be seen dressed in a black blouse and matching pants. With long hair and kohled eyes, he enters a gay club and dances with a man before they indulge in sex. Later in the clip, Tom Holland can be seen dancing in a room. Watch the viral clip here:

Tom Holland’s gay sex scene from the show has left netizens completely stunned who are impressed with their favourite Spider-Man’s never-seen-before avatar. It has also triggered a meme fest on social media with fans joking about how Tom’s girlfriend and actress Zendaya would react to the scene. Check out some of the tweets here: