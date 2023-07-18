Tom Holland Says He's 'Apprehensive' About Spider-Man 4

The anticipation for Spider-Man 4 is reaching new heights as fans can’t wait to witness what happens after the dramatic events of No Way Home. Marvel has confirmed the fourth instalment, but details have been closely guarded. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland, who portrays the friendly neighbourhood superhero Spiderman, opened up about his thoughts on leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). During a meeting with Marvel President Amy Pascal, producer Kevin Feige and other executives before the Hollywood strike, Holland revealed, “The first few meetings were about, ‘Why would we do this again?’

He adds, “I think we found the reason why. I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative. But I’m also a little apprehensive about it."

“There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life," Tom Holland shared.

During the same interview, Holland expressed feeling guilty for not reaching out to Andrew Garfield after being cast as the new Spider-Man. The actor acknowledged that “I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him."

Holland admired Garfield’s ability to bounce back in the “most unbelievable way" and expressed that he should have reached out to him to explain the situation.

Earlier this year, during a conversation with EW, Kevin Feige shared exciting details about the future of the MCU. Feige also spoke about the future of Spider-Man films and said, “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."