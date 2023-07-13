Tom Holland Plays A Supportive Boyfriend Despite Being Snubbed By Zendaya's Fans

Tom Holland played a supportive boyfriend for Zendaya during their latest appearance in London. The Hollywood couple stepped out for a romantic dinner date when fans of Zendaya surrounded her requesting pictures. It seems the fans were unable to recognize the presence of the Spider-Man actor. According to a report by Mirror UK, the duo caught the attention of paps outside the Chiltern Firehouse Hotel in central London. When the couple walked outside the 5-star luxury hotel, Zendaya was stopped by a few fans.

They requested the Euphoria star to pose for a photo together, which she humbly obliged. However, the fans reportedly did not notice Tom Holland. He stood behind respectfully, maintaining distance to allow his ladylove to cater to her well-wishers. As soon as the photo was taken, Zendaya walked straight inside her car as Tom Holland followed suit. According to TMZ, after the incident, the driver accidentally left behind the Spider-Man star. The car began moving before Tom could make his way inside. But the driver instantly realized the mistake and stopped the car to allow the actor inside.

For the outing, Tom Holland maintained a somber look in a navy short-sleeved shirt which was matched with casual denim. When it came to Zendaya, the Dune actress rocked a long top featuring cut-out detailing. She paired the flowy silhouette with casual black trousers.