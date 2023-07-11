Tom Holland Opens Up On Battling Alcoholism, Time When He Could Only Think About 'Having a Drink'

Spider-Man star Tom Holland enjoys a massive fan following today and is widely loved by all. However, there was a time when the actor was addicted to alcohol. In a recent interview, Holland opened up about the same and shared how there was a time when ‘all I could think about was having a drink’.

Tom Holland was speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast when he revealed that he inherited his drinking habits from his mother’s side of the family and shared that his mom has also given up drinking along with him.

“One of the problems with alcohol is that if you came out with alcohol right now, and alcohol wasn’t a thing, and you were like, ‘I’ve invented this drink that’ll make you either really happy, or really aggressive, or really stupid, and we’re just going to sell it to the masses’, people will be like, ‘No, mate, keep your funky juice, we don’t want that, that sounds terrible’," he said.