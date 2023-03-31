Tom Holland, Zendaya Land In Mumbai; Priyanka Chopra To Attend Parineeti Chopra's Rumoured Wedding?

International stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India. The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon. The Marvel Cinematic Universe stars were seen escorted out of the private airport in Mumbai to their car. The couple is speculated to be in India for Nita Ambani’s cultural centre launch.

For More: Tom Holland and Zendaya Land In Mumbai, Spider-Man No Way Home Stars Spotted at Airport; See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. The actress’s spotting at the Kalina airport instantly sparked rumours of her meeting cousin Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured boyfriend, AAP member Raghav Chadha. For a few days now, Parineeti and Raghav are making headlines for their rumoured relationship.

Advertisement

For More: Priyanka Chopra Is in Mumbai for Cousin Parineeti Chopra’s Rumoured Wedding With Raghav Chadha?

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been making headlines for his alleged romance with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021. According to Hyderabad Times, Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now".

For More: Naga Chaitanya’s Affair Began 1 Year After Divorce from Samantha; Dating Sobhita for 6 Months?

The IPL 2023 kicked off with a bang on Friday, March 31. But before Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni’s teams clashed on the field, IPL 2023 hosted a grand opening ceremony and the first person to perform was Arijit Singh. The sensational singer brought the house down with his performance on Kesariya, Pathaan, and Dance Da Bhooth. The singer joined his team of musicians to give the crowd at the stadium and the audience watching at home a concert-like experience.

For More: IPL 2023: Arijit Singh Performs Kesariya, Pathaan to Packed Crowd at GT vs CSK Match; Watch

Advertisement

Actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and revealed he was among the few lucky people to have held the Oscar trophy. On Friday afternoon, he took to Twitter and revealed he hosted a special gathering of people to honour the lyricist of Naatu Naatu, Chadrabose. The lyricist attended the party with his Academy Award which he won for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023.

For More: Chiranjeevi Holds Oscar Trophy, Hugs Naatu Naatu Lyricist Chandrabose In Heartwarming Viral Pics

Read all the Latest Movies News here