Top TV Actress To Certified Yoga Teacher, A Look At Gauri Pradhan's Journey

Gauri Pradhan was one of the most sought-after actresses in the television industry. She received critical acclaim for acting in Kutumb, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and others. The actress is on a break from television for quite a long time after working on her last television series Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar.

Still, Gauri remains connected with her fans via social media and often shares clips of herself performing Yoga with the username of oorja_by_gauripradhan. She is a certified counsellor, pranayama, face yoga, and antenatal Yoga teacher. She also keeps sharing her pictures in different outfits which fans have adored.

For example, she shared a picture on the occasion of Mother’s Day and wrote, “Take a break, relax, eat your favourite food, sleep, read, binge watch Netflix or just do nothing! You deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas!" The actress looked beautiful in a casual red outfit and chose shades for accessories.

Advertisement

In the following picture, the Kutumb actress looked gorgeous wearing a turquoise top. She posed with her husband Hiten Tejwani for their 19th marriage anniversary.

Gauri met Hiten during the shooting of Kutumb and tied the knot on April 29, 2004. They are parents to children Nevaan and Katya. Here is a candid photograph from the Insta album of the actress. Gauri has got a tattoo of her daughter Katya inked on her arm.

Advertisement

Recently, the actress also shared another picture of herself wearing a comfy white outfit.

On the work front, Gauri Pradhan recently essayed the role of Vaidehi in the film A Winter Tale At Shimla, written and directed by Yogesh Verma. This film revolved around Chintan Kapoor (Indraneil Sengupta) who met her former lover Vaidehi after she was married. This infuriates Vaidehi’s husband Uday Raj Singh (Deepraj Rana).

Gauri last appeared in a cameo role with her husband Hiten in the film C Kkompany, directed by Sachin Yardi. This film narrates the storyline of three men who try out an extortion idea after facing difficult circumstances. The movie didn’t do well in theatres but has become a much-loved film over the years.