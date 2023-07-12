Tovino Thomas' Film Nadikar Thilakam With Soubin Shahir Goes On Floors

Excitement is brewing as Tovino Thomas, the popular Malayalam actor, gears up for his upcoming film directed by Lal Jr., known for his work on Driving Licence. On July 11, the film titled Nadikar Thilakam had a grand release, with the entire cast and crew in attendance. Tovino portrays the character of celebrity David Padikkal, while Soubin Shahir plays the role of a man named Bala. The puja photos from the event quickly went viral on social media. Tovino had previously tweeted that the film would hit theatres on July 11.

The script for Nadikar Thilakam has been penned by Suvin Somasekharan, with Lal Jr. at the helm of direction. Cinematography duties will be handled by Albie, while Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair will compose the music. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, and Madhupal.

The official tweet from Tovino read, “Lights, Camera, Nadikar Thilakam! We’re thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for Nadikar Thilakam begins on July 11, 2023! Get ready to witness the rise of a cinematic icon! Stay tuned for more updates and gear up for an unforgettable journey into the world of stardom."

In a noteworthy development, Mythri Movie Makers is making its debut in Malayalam cinema with Nadikar Thilakam. The production house released the film’s first trailer in January this year. Their tweet expressed, “To leave the world better than we found it, Team Nadikar Thilakam sends our warmest wishes to Tovino Thomas as he takes another trip around the sun. Stay fabulous and keep shining."

Tovino was recently seen in Dubai for an award ceremony, where he received an award from none other than Malayalam actor Mammootty. The Minnal Murali actor was deeply moved by this honour and took to Instagram to express his emotions. Alongside a picture, he wrote, “Life is crazy! Had the incredible moment of receiving an award, blessings, and words of wisdom from Mammukka. It was truly overwhelming being there and listening to the idol say pleasant things about me - a buildup in his style, something I’ll proudly carry forward in life."