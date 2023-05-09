Tovino Thomas Reacts to The Kerala Story Controversy, Says 'Giving Misinformation Is...'

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding The Kerala Story. Although Tovino said that he hasn’t yet watched the Adah Sharma starrer, he did see its trailer whose original description claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS.

“And then they [the makers] themselves changed it from 32,000 to 3. What does that mean?" Tovino pointed out in a recent interview with The Indian Express.

“As far as I know there are 35 million people in Kerala and with these three incidents nobody can generalise it. I’ll not deny the fact that this happened in Kerala. This might have happened. I don’t personally know it but I have read it in news. Today whatever we see are not facts, just opinions. On five different channels we see the same news in five different versions… So, I’ll not deny the fact that this happened. But three out of 35 million — cannot be generalised and giving misinformation is very bad," Tovino added.

The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared a ban on The Kerala Story in the state. The film was released in theatres on May 5 amid major controversy and multiple petitions challenging its release. Banerjee’s announcement came a day after multiplexes in Tamil Nadu stopped screening The Kerala Story following protests in a few cities including Chennai.

Despite protests and calls for ban, The Kerala Story has been running exceptionally well at the box office. It is set to cross Rs 50 crore-mark in just five days. The film collected over Rs 35 crores in its opening weekend despite having no mainstream star cast.

