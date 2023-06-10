Tovino Thomas-starrer Nadikar Thilakam To Go On Floors On June 27: Report

Tovino Thomas has carved a niche as one of the versatile actors in the Malayalam entertainment industry. He is known for his charismatic performances in films like Guppy (2016), Godha (2017) and Mayaanadhi (2017). He will now play the role of a fictional superstar named David Padikkal in the film Nadikar Thilakam, directed by Lal Jr. According to reports, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, and will now go on floors on June 27 in Kochi. It will be shot across 120 different locations including Hyderabad, Munnar, Kovalam, Dubai and others. Suvin Somasekharan has penned the script of this film which is touted to be a commercial entertainer. Soubin Shahir will play an important role in the movie, produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. This is the first time Mythri will be producing a Malayalam film.

Tovino Thomas treated fans to his character reveal video from this film last year. In the poster, he closely resembles the character of a rowdy. As stated in the reports, Tovino’s character actor David Padikkal has been a superstar for the past seven years. The plot will reportedly take a turn to show the problems which affected his acting negatively.

Actor Soubin Shahir also dropped his character reveal clip on Instagram. He had chopped his hair to suit the character demand in this movie.