Tovino Thomas To Start Shooting For Nadikar Thilakam From July 11

Actor Tovino Thomas is set to star in his next titled Nadikar Thilakam, directed by Lal Junior, who also helmed the hit film Driver License. According to reports, the shooting of the film will start on July 11. The film is being produced by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar’s Mythri Movie Makers and Allan Antony and Anoop Venugopal’s Godspeed. This will be Mythri Movie Makers’ first Malayalam project. The cast for Nadikat Thilakam also includes Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, Madhupal, Aju Varghese, Bhavana and Ann Augustine.

A new character poster for the movie was shared on Instagram by director Lal Junior which has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The tagline on the poster goes like this, “Shine on you crazy diamond." The caption of the post which was shared on Instagram gave more details about the film, “Lights, camera, Nadikar Thilakam! We’re thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for “Nadikar Thilakam" will begin on July 11, 2023! Tovino Thomas will star as superstar David Padikkal, and Soubin Shahir will play Bala in “Nadikar Thilakam." Get ready to witness the rise of a cinematic icon! Stay tuned for more updates and gear up for an unforgettable journey into the world of stardom."