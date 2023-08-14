Tovino Thomas Unveils New Poster From His Upcoming Film Nadikar Thilakam

Tovino Thomas is gearing up to portray the role of a superstar in his upcoming mass entertainer, Nadikar Thilakam. The movie has been generating much excitement and hype with every passing day. Now, a recent poster reveal has sent fans into a frenzy. Recently, the Minnal Murali actor shared a poster of the movie Nadikar Thilakam on his social media handles. He can be seen looking dapper in it. The text in the poster reads, “Shine on, you crazy diamond." Tovino Thomas captioned the poster, “Lights, Camera, Nadikar Thilakam! We’re thrilled to share a brand new poster with you as, with each passing shoot day, the magic of David and Bala in ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ keeps unfolding!"

Fans could not hide their excitement and made a beeline in the comments section. A fan reacted to the poster and wrote, “Respectful look, man!" Another wrote, “Tovino is the next big star in the Malayalam Cinema." Another comment read, “Tovino Thomas is a style icon. He looks so hot." Many found him resembling a Tragaryean from House of Dragon due to his white hair, while many found a resemblance to Henry Cavill’s The Witcher.

The latest poster also stars Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese and Suresh Krishna, who have been roped in for key roles in the film. With each poster reveal, the hype for the movie has been increasing and ends up looking promising. The movie is helmed by Lal Jr, who is also known for directing movies like Driving License, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead.

Previously, Tovino Thomas had shared a tweet before the shooting for the movie began. The tweet read, “Lights, Camera, Nadikar Thilakam! We’re thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for Nadikar Thilakam begins on July 11, 2023! Get ready to witness the rise of a cinematic icon! Stay tuned for more updates and gear up for an unforgettable journey into the world of stardom."