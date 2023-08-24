Toyota To Rolls Royce, A Look At Chiranjeevi’s Luxurious Car Collection

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently celebrated his 68th birthday, on August 22. He is considered one of India’s most prominent and bankable actors in the South film industry. His successful journey in showbiz, along with his diverse business endeavours, has led to an impressive net worth of Rs 1650 crore. Chiranjeevi’s strong affinity for luxurious four-wheelers is evident from his impressive car collection. From a lavish Rolls Royce Phantom to the Toyota Land Cruiser, he owns a number of fancy cars. Today, let’s take a look at his car collection and their respective costs.

1) Rolls-Royce Phantom: Approximately Rs 10-11 crore

Advertisement

2) Toyota Land Cruiser 3rd Generation: Around Rs 90 lakh

3) Toyota Land Cruiser 4th Generation: Roughly Rs 1.50 crore

4) Range Rover Vogue: Approximately Rs 1 crore

5) Range Rover Autobiography: Around Rs 2.75 crore

6) Toyota Vellfire - Around Rs 1 crore

Chiranjeevi’s latest inclusion in his car collection is the Toyota Vellfire, which carries a price tag of approximately Rs 1 crore. It features a unique registration number, which he got by investing Rs 5 lakh, showcasing his deep passion for his cars.

Chiranjeevi’s extravagance extends to owning a lavish private plane, a rarity even among celebrities. While its exact cost remains undisclosed, it’s clear that he spared no expense to acquire this prized asset.

Chiranjeevi and his family reside in a grand bungalow, covering an area of more than 25,000 square feet in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The estimated value of this bungalow is around Rs 30 crore. He owns a second property named ‘Chiranjeevi Blood Bank,’ situated on Road No 1, Jubilee Hills, in the city.