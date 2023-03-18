Many Bollywood celebrities, who once ruled the industry, have become unknown faces now. Actress Vimi is one such name. Her Bollywood journey was very short but she managed to become famous for her work in the industry. She achieved success very fast but her success was short-lived. Today, hardly anyone would remember her name, but there was a time when she dominated the headlines.

The life of Vimi, known for films such as Aabroo, Hamraaz and Patanga, was full of ups and downs. When Vimi stepped into Bollywood, she was already married and had two children. Even after this, she became a star overnight. Vimi was one of those few actresses who worked with many Bollywood stalwarts like Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Raj Kumar and others in her career.

Vimi’s first film was Hamraaz through which she became a star. After this, she appeared in films like Vachan, Aabroo and many others. It is said that even in the 60s, Vimi used to charge Rs 3 lakh as fees for one film. But, her life took an unexpected turn after she was left alone by her husband, Shiv Agarwal, who was the son of a wealthy industrialist.

Following her separation from Shiv, the actress fell in love with a person and he reportedly pushed the actress towards prostitution. Vimi had become addicted to alcohol after her failed marriage.

Following this, Vimi’s career was ruined in just 10 years and she was forced to spend her life alone. Vimi’s death was worse than her life. At the age of 34, Vimi became seriously ill due to liver disease and was admitted to a hospital amid a financial crisis. As per reports, when Vimi died, there was no one to shoulder her bier and not one person to take her to the crematorium. In such a situation, the dead body of Vimi, who used to travel in luxury cars, was taken to the cremation ground on a handcart, according to reports.

It was because of the help of her husband that Vimi came to films and later, the man with whom she wanted to spend her entire life ahead, led to her downfall.

