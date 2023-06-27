Trailer Of Jagapathi Babu-starrer Telugu Film Rudrangi Out

T-Series Telugu unveiled the trailer of the much-hyped periodic drama Rudrangi on June 25. Rudrangi stars an impressive cast of actors Jagapathi Babu, Mamta Mohan Das, Vimala Raman and others. The trailer gives an insight into how an oppressed public of Rudrangi village revolts against the atrocities of Bhim Rao Dora, a cruel zamindar.

Initially, the natives of Rudrangi have to suffer humiliation and defeat by Bhim Rao’s army. They are armed with much more sophisticated weapons and soldiers. However, the tables turn with time, and the villagers put up a strong front for the battle. Locals also receive inside support from one of Bhim Rao’s wives Jwalabhai Dhorasani (played by Mamta Mohan Das). She teams up with one of the locals from the village to overthrow the zamindar.

The trailer is replete with glimpses of impressive action sequences, music and visuals. Ajay Samrat has written and directed this film. It feels that Rudrangi will show how the common man has to fight for his rights with the aristocrats in Telangana. Initially, this film was slated to release in the cinema halls on May 26 but now the release date has been changed to July 7. The reasons behind this decision are not disclosed in the public domain yet. Watch the trailer here:

Social media users applauded the trailer and many of them commented that they are looking forward to Jagapathi Babu’s ferocious-looking character. Another wrote that Rudrangi will get an intriguing glimpse of Telangana’s culture.

Rasamayi Balakishan has produced Rudrangi while Santosh Shanamoni is in charge of the cinematography. Ais Nawfal Raja scored the music while B Nageswara Reddy handled the editing. According to the reports, the film has been shot on a lavish scale and special efforts went into capturing the little details of the pre-independence era.

The songs of Rudrangi like Jajimogulali and the title song have already struck a chord with the audience.