The trailer of Telugu director Krishna Vamsi’s upcoming film, Rangamarthanda, the remake of the Marathi film Natsamrat, is out and has received a positive response from the audience. The trailer shows the life of a retired actor Raghava Rao, played by Prakash Raj, who is attached to acting and theatre. He decides to live a peaceful life with his family after retirement. Everything is going on perfectly in his life until it takes an unfortunate turn. Property disputes in his family force the protagonist to flee along with his wife. Due to this unforeseen turn of events, he had to bear the insulting remarks of his wife, children and best friend Chakrapani (Brahmanandam) as well. How he deals with this situation and what he does to deal with the situation forms the crux of the story.

Cine buffs have loved the trailer and especially the fact that this film has a talented star cast comprising Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. Many among the audience were amazed at how Brahmanandam could perform emotional characters as well apart from the usual light-hearted ones. Another social media user appreciated how senior actors have stepped forward to act in a small-budget film.

Users said that Rangamarthanda will show the brutalities of a regional theatre circuit and the generational gap as well. However, a user pointed out that apart from great acting, it feels that Rangamarthanda will lack sound mixing and other technicalities.

Despite this criticism, social media users are excited about this Telugu remake of Natsamrat. They are hoping that this film lives up to the success of the original. Produced by Housefull Movies and Raja Shyama Entertainment, Rangamarthanda releases on March 22.

Apart from the theatre release date of this film, its OTT release date has also made the news. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the second half of April. Mythri Movie Makers has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to this film.

