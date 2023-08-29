Trailer Of Malayalam Film Rani Promises An Edge-of-the-seat Thriller

The long-awaited trailer for the upcoming Malayalam film Rani has finally made its debut, much to the excitement of fans. Prithviraj Sukumaran, showing his unwavering support for the movie, shared the trailer on his Instagram stories. Initial reports suggest that the film falls within the thriller genre, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

The visionary behind Rani is director Shankar Ramakrishnan, with production duties being shouldered by Vinod Menon, Shankar Ramakrishnan, and Jimmy Jacob. The much-anticipated trailer was unveiled on the official YouTube channel of Goodwill Entertainments. The trailer commences with news of a politician’s demise, setting the stage for an increasingly sinister and gripping narrative.

The characters, donning expressions of gravity, and confusion, and on the brink of unleashing violence, undoubtedly ensure that viewers will be kept on the edge of their seats. Fans eagerly expressed their enthusiasm in the comments section, with one exclaiming, “Superb Promo!!! Niyathi you are looking great!!! All the very best to the entire team," while another chimed in, “Amazing Visuals, waiting for the full movie."

Reports circulating about the film indicate that Rani is a revenge saga that unfolds through a feminist lens. The narrative’s core is the main thing upon which everything rests, transcending the presence of A-list actors or unfamiliar faces. The film’s hallmark is its feminist perspective, which promises to lend a novel twist to the concept of revenge through a shrewd manipulation of intellect, as corroborated by the reports.

The ensemble cast, instrumental in highlighting the feminist narrative, includes Urvashi, Bhavana, Honey Rose, Anumol, and Mala Parvathy. Alongside National Award winner Indrans, the movie features Guru Somasundaram, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ashwin Gopinath, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Abi Sabu, Amy Prabhakaran, Ambi Neenasam, Aswath Lal, and Niyathi Kadambi.

The musical score for Rani is masterfully crafted by Mena Melath, while Jonathan Bruce contributes to the film’s captivating background score. Adding depth to the movie’s action sequences is Supreme Sundar, who is responsible for the action choreography.