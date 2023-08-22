Trailer Of Nivin Pauly's Ramachandra Boss & Co Out; Watch Here

Excitement is brewing among cinephiles as the official trailer of the much-awaited film Ramachandra Boss & Co hits the screens. Directed by Hanif Adeni, this film marks a significant moment for fans, especially Nivin Pauly enthusiasts, who have been eagerly awaiting his Onam Family Entertainer. Promising a blend of humour and action, the trailer offers a sneak peek into the world of this comedic gangster narrative.

With the anticipation building steadily and promotional events unfolding gradually, the creators of Ramachandra Boss & Co took the curtain off its official trailer, signalling the film’s readiness for a theatrical release.

Advertisement

The trailer, spanning a dynamic 145 seconds, introduces the central character, Boss, portrayed by the talented Nivin Pauly. Boss is presented as a charismatic and audacious thief who bows to no one, the eponymous Ramachandra Bose. Set in the vibrant backdrop of the UAE, the narrative revolves around a daring heist orchestrated by Boss and his team, involving an expatriate commonly referred to as a pravasi.

As the trailer unfolds, the dialogue “Chor shastra claims thievery to be an art" sets the tone. It’s revealed that Boss has meticulously assembled a team for a high-stakes heist with the goal of acquiring a staggering 10 million dollars within just a month.

Filmed in both the UAE and Kerala, Ramachandra Boss & Co captures the essence of diverse locales, heightening the anticipation for what lies ahead. The film is a collaborative effort between Magic Frames and Poly Junior Pictures, ensuring a compelling production.