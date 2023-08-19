Trailer Of Prasanth Mambully-directorial Malayalam Film Juliana Out

Malayalam director Prasanth Mambully is coming with a one-of-a-kind movie titled Juliana. The trailer of the survival thriller movie has been finally released by the makers. Notably, this type of filmmaking has never been attempted in the world of cinema. The movie is likely to have only one character and will contain no dialogue. The actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran released the trailer online through his official Facebook handle. The trailer of the movie was launched on Friday evening during the success celebration of the Malayalam movie Voice of Sathyanathan.

Juliana is the attempt by Malayalam cinema to produce a thriller movie with no language barriers. This will be the world’s first dialogue-free survival thriller movie. The story of the film revolves around the story of a girl who falls into a dangerous situation when her head gets stuck in a metallic pot while she embarks on a solo trip with her mini-trailer. The movie intends to give an experience to the global audience without language barriers.

In the trailer, it could be seen that the actress’s head gets stuck in a pot which is followed by her attempts to escape. The movie is receiving a good response after Prithviraj Sukumaran himself released the trailer and wished the team good luck.

Take a look at the trailer here: