The trailer of the much-awaited Priyadarshan directorial Corona Papers, which stars Shane Nigam, has been released. The film is the official Malayalam remake of Sri Ganesh’s hit Tamil film, 8 Thottakkal. The trailer introduces us to all the major characters, including Shane, who plays a cop for the first time. In addition to Shine Tom Chacko and Sidhique, Jean Lal — son of actor Lal — plays an important role in Corona Papers. Gayathrie Shankar, a Tamil actor who made her Malayalam debut with Nna Thaan Case Kodu last year, plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Sandhya Shetty, Maniyanpilla Raju, Vijilesh, PP, and Srikant Murali. Touted to be an action drama, the trailer promises to be a riveting thriller where a cop is out on a mission to bust a racket.

Within just a day, the trailer has received around half a million views and the comments section has been filled with so much love and excitement. One of them commented, “India’s greatest director who has directed Almost 100+ movies and received several national and international awards!" Another commented, “Mastercraft man Priyadarshan sir’s return, let this movie shock you like you saw it on the first day without any hope."

One more fan said, “Happy to see Shane Nigam out of his usual roles, hoping this movie becomes a blockbuster win." Another wrote, “I wish Priyadarshan’s next thriller after the movie Andur a big success."

Shane Nigam also shared the trailer on Instagram, writing, “I am grateful to everyone who released the trailer through their social media handles! Hoping to have your support and prayers ahead."

Shine Tom Chacko had a successful 2022, with his film Kumari receiving critical acclaim and making his Tamil film debut with Vijay’s Beast. Recently, the actor opened up about his films, personal life, and troubled marriage with his wife Thabeetha Mathew. Shine stated in an interview with a channel that he has dedicated his life to movies and that nothing else matters to him. Shine went on to say that films are his primary focus. He also stated unequivocally that his family comes first and foremost.

