Trailer Of Santosh Shoban-starrer Prem Kumar Released 2 Years After Film Announcement

In June 2021, the announcement of the film Prem Kumar, featuring the young hero Santosh Shoban, was accompanied by the release of its first glimpse. After almost two years, the film’s trailer was finally unveiled recently. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its release, hoping that this movie will mark the first major success in Santosh Shoban’s career.

Recently, this young hero faced a series of setbacks with his back-to-back films such as Manchi Rojulochhayi, Like-Share-Subscribe, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, Sridevi Shoban Babu and Nandini Reddy’s Anni Manchi Sakunamule, all of which performed poorly at the box office. These failures have placed him in a struggling phase where he now has a desperate need to prove himself as a leading actor who can deliver box-office hits.

The Prem Kumar trailer seems to have a humorous touch as the young hero portrays a pre-marital detective but there’s a twist. While his film trailers are usually appealing, the actual content in theatres often fails to sustain viewers’ interest for the full duration, as per reports.

Advertisement

The protagonist, Prem Kumar a.k.a PK, is an expert in ruining marriages due to his poor luck with women, who always come up with absurd excuses to reject his proposals. Frustrated by his constant failures, he decides to venture into the world of post/pre-wedding detective services. Surprisingly, as a twist, he later wants to make a marriage happen instead. Just as he experiences a change of heart, his bad luck returns, leading to chaos and mayhem.