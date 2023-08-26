Trailer Of Shane Nigam And Sunny Wayne-starrer Malayalam Film Vela Out

The trailer of the Malayalam thriller drama titled Vela has been released and fans can’t keep calm. Directed by debutant Syam Sasi, the movie will feature Sujith Unnikrishnan, aka, Sunny Wayne as Mallikarjunan, while Shane Nigam will portray the character of Ullas Augustine. Actor Siddharth Bharathan too has made an appearance in the movie and will be stepping into the role of a senior officer.

As per the trailer, the movie will be a crime drama. The almost two-minute video opens with a police officer, Ullas Augustine, who gets assigned to the control room and has the task of distinguishing between genuine calls for help and fake calls amid the rising crime rates in the city. Ullas is shown to be a committed police officer and the narration leads to an investigation of a case that involves him. The trailer is enough to set everyone’s heart racing. The brief video also captured Shane Nigam’s character locking horns with Sunny Wayne’s character.

Advertisement

Fans could not contain their excitement and flocked to the comment section. A user wrote, “Uff! Siddharth, Shane and Sunny, what a combo! All three are such cool actors." Another user commented, “This movie, Vela will be the next mega-hit of this year in Mollywood with Sunny Wayne’s powerful comeback." One user reaped praises at Shane Nigam and wrote, “Shane Nigam getting really good roles and improving as an actor since Corona papers movie." Many other users congratulated the team and wished them the best.