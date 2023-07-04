Trailer Of Sivakarthikeyan And Aditi Shankar-starrer Maaveeran Out; Watch Here

The official Trailer of Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles, has been released. The YouTube channel of Sun TV dropped the trailer on Sunday and it has already received more than 5 million views.

Directed by Mandela fame Madonne Ashwin and produced by Shanthi Talkies, Maaveeran also features actors Mysskin, Saritha and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. As per the trailer, it seems that in Maaveeran, Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of a cartoonist. Nevertheless, circumstances compel him to fight against a corrupt politician portrayed by Mysskin. An intriguing aspect of the trailer (and subsequently of the film) is that whenever Sivakarthikeyan’s character finds himself in a difficult position, he gazes at the sky as if seeking guidance from some “higher power".

As for other characters, actress Saritha makes a comeback with the film Maaveeran, portraying the character of Siva’s mother. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of renowned director Shankar, takes on the role of the newspaper editor in the movie. The cast also includes notable actors Sunil and Monisha Blessy in prominent roles. Watch the Maaveeran trailer here:

Actor Silambarasan wished the makers after watching the trailer. He tweeted, “The trailer looks interesting and fun! Wishing @Siva_Kartikeyan @madonneashwin @DirectorMysskin and the entire team all the very best! God bless. https://youtu.be/EcNACt-LOi0 #MaaveeranTrailer #Maaveeran."