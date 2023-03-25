Hemanth G Nair’s directorial debut Higuita is scheduled to be released on 31 March this year. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Indrans in the lead roles, the film is touted to be a political drama. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film, which is now making a huge buzz on the internet. The trailer promises an intense political drama with violence and thrill.

The film was earlier expected to be released in 2020. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film got delayed. After this, the film was said to be released on December 22. However, the makers once again pushed the date further.

Check out the trailer here

Several social media users have filled in the comment section. One user wrote, “Promising trailer". Another user commented, “All the best to the entire crew. Waiting for 31st March". The third user wrote, “The actors with zero haters #Dhyan and #Suraj". One user also wrote, “Waiting for this political thriller".

Produced by Bobby Tharian & Sajith Amma under the banner of 2nd Half Productions In Association With Mangoes`N’coconuts, the film is distributed by Dream Big Films in Kerala and Pars Films in GCC. Other popular actors who bagged prominent roles in the film include Manoj K. Jayan and Mamukoya.

With cinematography by Fazil Nazer, the music of the film is scored by Rahul Raj. While the lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, Nikhil S Mattathil, and Dhanya Menon.

On the professional front, Suraj Venjaramoodu is best known for films like Neerali, Vikruthi, Driving License, and Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25. His other films include Roy, The Great Indian Kitchen, Ennalum Ente Aliya, Enkilum Chandrike, and Pathaam Valavu. The actor has a few films in the pipeline including Locals, Vaakku, 2 Gentlemen, Udaya, Rangeela, and Professor Dinkan, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Dhyan Sreenivasan has acted in films like Love Action Drama, Goodalochana, and Aap Kaise Ho. Some of his other films include Udal, Veekam, Sachin, Thira, and Kuttymama. Now, the actor is all set to star in films like 9MM, Thrayam, Adukkala, Powder, Jailer, Athiru, Bullet Diaries, and many more.

