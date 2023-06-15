Trailer Of Udhayanidhi Stalin's Last Film Maamannan Out On This Date

Actor and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s fans are eagerly waiting for Maamannan, his last film as an actor. The film’s writer and director Mari Selvaraj has tweeted that the trailer of the film will be out on June 16. He also shared the poster of Maamannan, which shows Udhayanidhi running amongst dogs holding a stick. The poster also shows a massive black-and-white picture of grim-looking veteran actor Vadivelu forming the background.

The trailer of Maamannan was expected to be released with the audio launch in a grand event on June 1. It was postponed and just the audio of the film was launched during the event that featured a live concert by AR Rahman.

Besides the poster and trailer update, Maamannan’s songs have also caught the attention of the audience. Check out this lyrical version of this one titled Kodi Parakura Kaalam composed by AR Rahman.

Yugabharathi has penned the lyrics sung by Kalpana Raghavendar, Rakshita Suresh, Deepthi Suresh and Aparna Harikumar. Sony Music South unveiled the song on June 13 and it has gained 15,35,881 views and counting. Keerthy Suresh has danced flawlessly along with the other artists in this song, which seems to be based on women’s empowerment. The official video also shows the audience watching the dance performance and clapping for the women.

Social media users loved the music video and appreciated the fact that a large number of women artists are a part of this song. One of the users also applauded the music maestro Rahman for using an interesting combination of instruments (electric guitar in folk music).