Trailer Of Zee5 Show Maya Bazaar For Sale Released, Have You Watched It Yet?

The makers of the upcoming Telugu web series Maya Bazaar For Sale recently released the trailer of the show which has garnered the attention of quite a few in the Telugu film fraternity. Set to release on Zee 5, the web series talks about a diverse gated community. The show consists of an ensemble cast of Navdeep Pallapolu, Eesha Rebba, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Hari Teja, Jhansi Laxmi, Meiyang Chang, Sunaina and Kota Srinivas Rao. Directed by Gautami Challagulla, it is developed in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media and is produced by Rajeev Ranjan.

According to a press release, this show is about a gated community called Maya Bazaar. The story revolves around families belonging to diverse backgrounds like the Pastry’s, the Gandhi’s, the Hippies, the Bachelor’s and the Lovey-dovey couple. They all move into their new villas. It is a comedy show. As per the trailer, the show explores the behaviours of all these diverse families in a gated community. Some residents raise cats while some raise cows. While a woman is constantly quarrelling with her husband, some people are portrayed as perfectionists. And interestingly, the land over which their community lives is illegal. The government ordered the demolition of the community and the houses. Now the question is how these people will tackle such a problem living the way they are.