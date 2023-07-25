Trevor Noah To Visit India And Perform Across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai

Trevor Noah is travelling the globe and expanding his Off The Record Tour on popular demand. And this time, he is making a stop in India, kicking off the much-anticipated Asia Tour.

BookMyShow Live will bring the international comedy sensation for his first ever performance in the country. Noah will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the Off The Record Tour. The first show will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22nd-24th followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27th and 28th and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30th and October 1st, 2023.

With sold out-shows through USA and Europe between 2022 and 2023, Trevor’s Off The Record Tour will travel to Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, performing a satirical set that will be an absolute laugh riot.