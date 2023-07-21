Trial Period Review: Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul Film Has Its Heart In The Right Place

A man is hired on a trial period for 30 days to satisfy a child’s desire to have a father. Sounds ridiculous, right? But what is even more bizarre is that, such an oddball story manages to carve a place in your heart and leaves you with a fuzzy feeling. Perhaps that’s where the brilliance of writer and director Aleya Sen lies. Her directorial venture Trial Period has its heart in the right place and bears a testament to the cliché that a story told with conviction and honesty will never fail to land.

Starring Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul and Zidane Braz, Trial Period revolves around a nuclear family, consisting of a single mother and her son, in New Delhi. With the belief that only dads can crush bullies at school with their superhero-esque traits, little Romi begins demanding his mom, Ana, to bring home a ‘naya papa’. When nothing helps Romi understand that fathers aren’t an integral unit of a family system, a distraught Ana finally resorts to her neighbours, who help her find a father on rent. This fake father is Prajapati, a teacher from Ujjain, who comes to New Delhi with the hope of finding a job. After much reluctance and borderline blackmail by his uncle, Prajapati agrees to play the role. But soon, an unlikely bond transpires between him and Ana and Romi.

The screenplay of Trial Period is extremely simplistic. But that’s what works in its favour. At a time when high-concept shows and films and spiffy thrillers are in vogue, here comes a slice-of-life narrative that warms your heart and soul. Aleya’s writing stands out because it bears a spark of freshness. Right from the first frame, you know what’s going to happen next including the eventual note on which the film is going to end. But she manages to keep you engrossed with the plot, at least in the first half.

In the second half, however, Trial Period that has a run time of 131 minutes makes you wonder if a short film would be more impactful. You may even find yourself looking at your watch and phone many a times. But even with the narrative feeling stretched out, Aleya makes sure that it doesn’t lose out on its breezy quotient. There are ample moments that will melt your heart. You will also find yourself smiling and chuckling every now and then.

With Trial Period, the writer-director also tries to give a glimpse into the struggles of single motherhood without resorting to any heavy emotionality. But this light-hearted treatment, largely, works. Aleya also manages to portray the life of Delhi-based Bengali family treading the lines of modernity and traditionalism with aplomb. While on one hand, Ana’s father comes across as her pillar of strength, her mother, on the other hand, is constantly seen nagging and questioning her daughter’s choices. It is, indeed, a breather to have characters living and breathing without an iota of stereotype attached to them.

Credit also goes to the actors for bringing life to and elevating a spirited but paper-thin plot. Genelia, for the most part of her career, earned the moniker of a bubbly and chirpy girl. No, Trial Period doesn’t see her taking a complete 180 degree turn. She does infuse an element of vivaciousness to Ana but makes sure that she keeps the sensitivity of her character and her relationships in place. She plays the part earnestly and shares an incredible dynamic with Zidane’s Romi. Her emotionally intimate scenes with Prajapati and them giving wings to each other are beautifully portrayed too.

Manav, once again after Ajeeb Daastaans and Music Teacher and his much-acclaimed play Chuhal, proves why he’s a sought-after choice for hapless characters. His portrayal of Prajapati makes you feel sorry for him but also cheer for him. He perfectly complements Genelia’s vigour. Here too, he resorts to subtlety to convey the nuances of his character. He brings a rare charm to the table and his infatuation for Ana is palpable. In fact, kudos to Aleya for portraying the foreseeable romantic angle with oodles of grace and poise! Who would imagine Genelia and Manav – belonging to two contrasting schools of cinema – romancing each other, but such great are these times where formula is passé.

Little Zidane is a treat to watch. You can’t take your eyes off his twinkling eyes, dimpled smile and impish innocence. He’s the star of Trial Period. Sheeba Chadha, Shakti Kapoor, Barun Chandra and Swaroopa Ghosh are impressive too. The only complaint lies with the characterisation of Gajraj Rao. Watching this deserving and exceptional actor play characters with a similar tone repeatedly, is sad.