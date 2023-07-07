Trial Period Trailer: Genelia Deshmukh Hunts For A Boring Father In This Unconventional Tale; Watch

Aleya Sen is all set to showcase an endearing tale of unconventional family bond with her upcoming film, Trial Period, which will premiere on 21st July. The film boasts of a stellar cast of Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, in the lead, with Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz in significant roles. Trial Period showcases an emotional rollercoaster as it unravels the love and complexities of modern imperfect families.

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul – who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Presented by Jio Studios, a Chrome Pictures production, produced by Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen, Trial Period assures to be a perfect family entertainer.

Genelia Deshmukh shares her thoughts about the film, “I’m at the stage in my career, where I choose a film which is about quality more than just quantity. Trial Period when offered to me by director Aleya Sen and Chrome was about a mother and the various relationships a woman goes through at that phase, it’s about a single woman mother finding her love story which is different from college love stories, and this is exactly what excited me to do the role. I’m excited for the film’s premiere on Jio Cinema which has a larger audience and the audience that is appropriate for the film. The Trial Period family has made this film with so much love and we hope our sincere efforts resonate with the audience."

Manav Kaul also commented, “Trial Period is all things special! So heartfelt in its treatment, the film is an emotional rollercoaster. Moreover, working alongside such incredibly talented actors and the Chrome Pictures team has been a rewarding journey for me. All of us were personally invested in the film, and every character in it will leave you with a different point of view, therein lies the beauty of Aleya Sen’s capabilities as a director. My mother even penned an emotional note after I completed the film, which was truly overwhelming. As the film prepares to stream exclusively on JioCinema, I’m eagerly looking forward to all the love that’s going to come our way in the future."

Writer and Director Aleya Sen said, “Trial Period holds a very special place in my heart. As a filmmaker, I like to explore the unconventional dynamics of human relationships. ‘Father on Rent’ as an idea germinated from the perspective of a no-filter thinking Gen Alpha kid, who makes an unexpected demand, turning his mother’s world upside down. The film has a quirky take on the complexities of imperfect families in today’s society. In addition to the unorthodox pairing of Genelia and Manav, I was excited to work with a great ensemble cast that includes the likes of Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, and last but not the least, Zidane."