Trial Screening: Kajol Gives New Definition To Boardroom Fashion In Red Pant Suit

Kajol has returned to the limelight with her latest web show, The Trial. The show is a gripping courtroom drama that features Kajol in the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who returns to her work as a lawyer following her husband’s public scandal and imprisonment. Last night, on July 13, the actress, along with the star cast and other prominent Bollywood figures, attended the grand premiere of the series. Kajol made heads turn with her mesmerizing red ensemble. Her impeccable appearance garnered widespread attention and admiration, overshadowing even the flawless looks of other celebrities in attendance

Kajol made a bold fashion statement at the screening of The Trial in her all-red attire. The actress exuded confidence as she paired a vibrant red shirt with a matching blazer and pants, featuring a stylish low slit. With her hair left open, the actress showcased an effortless look. She accessorized minimally and opted for black heels to add a touch of sophistication.

The special screening also saw the presence of her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji and their mother, Tanuja. Tanishaa was seen guiding her mother out of the venue.

Meanwhile, Kajol, accompanied by her sister Tanisha and mother Tanuja, shared a delightful picture with the lead actor Jisshu Sengupta on her Instagram Stories.