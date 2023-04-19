HOT! Tridha Choudhury Slips into See-through Plunging Bikini for 'Bathing'; Sexy Video Goes Viral

One thing about actress Tridha Choudhary? That lady can honestly serve a look. From an absolutely slay see-through outfits to some gorge swimwear moments, Tridha has time again sent her fans into a frenzy with her sensual signature looks

And, now, the Bandish Bandits star is back at it again! Her latest bold outfit is a major beach vibe which has her fans drooling over her. The look in question is a black plunging string bikini, accessorised with goggles, loose hair and minimal makeup. So chic and beachy!

Sharing the photo, Tridha, who is currently having a blast in Maldives, captioned it, “Bathing in golden hour." Fans were quick to flood the comment section with compliments. One user wrote, “In all her glory." Another one said, “Beautiful."

Amid this post, Tridha’s recent video has also gone viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen relaxing while taking a shower in an exotic villa. “Know your Superpower," Tridha posted alongside the video.

Tridha Choudhury is a well-known face in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2013 Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo, directed by Srijit Mukherji. The audiences adored her character of Rini. She forayed into TV in the same year with the popular Star Plus series Dahleez, in which she played the female lead. Apart from her acting abilities, the diva is also a fashionista, as evident through her Instagram handle. She often shares her gorgeous photos and videos from photo shoots and holidays with fans on social media to keep them hooked.

