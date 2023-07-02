Triptii Dimri Shares Cryptic Note About 'People Talking' Amid Karnesh Ssharma Break Up Rumours

Triptii Dimri shared a post that talks about ‘people talking’ and ‘joy’ amid rumours that she and Karnesh Ssharma have broken up. The Qala star was reportedly dating Anushka Sharma’s brother for a while now. However, the rumoured couple sparked break up rumours earlier this weekend. While Triptii and Karnesh are yet to address these rumours, Triptii shared a cryptic post seemingly reacting to the rumours about her relationship.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Triptii Dimri shared a post that read, “People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy." A few hours later, she shared a series of photos and videos in which she was seen holidaying.

In the post, she was seen taking a stroll through the forest and picking fruits from the ground. Triptii was seen wearing a comfy pair of white pants with a black tank top in the series. She shared the photos with the dove emoji, hinting at peace.

Speculations of the couple breaking up began when Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several pictures together. Even Triptii’s character poster from Bulbbul is missing from Karnesh’s Instagram.