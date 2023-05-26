Trisha Krishnan Roped In As Female Lead in Ajith Kumar’s Vidamuyarchi? What We Know

Ajith Kumar has buckled himself up, ready to spring into action for his upcoming film Vidamuyarchi. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, on May 1, filmmaker Magizha Thirumeni dropped the title of this Ajith Kumar-starrer on Twitter. The film was previously tentatively titled AK 62, indicating Ajith Kumar’s 62nd film. The makers have been tight-lipped regarding Vidamuyarchi’s other cast members. But reports claim that Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the female lead. Although an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited, the speculation has made fans excited, nevertheless.

Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar’s on-screen equation is not a secret among movie enthusiasts. The duo has worked in four films together, including the 2005 action drama Ji, and the 2007 AL Vijay directorial Kireedam. After a gap of almost four years, the popular Tollywood pair was reunited for the 2011 action thriller Mankatha. Ajith Kumar and Trisha were last seen in the 2015 action-thriller Yennai Arindhal, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

If Trisha Krishnan is indeed a part of Vidamuyarchi, this will mark her and Ajith Kumar’s 5th collaboration. The actress, who has recently received rave reviews for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan: 2, has also not revealed whether she would play the lead actress in the film or not.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, earlier in an interview when Trisha Krishnan was asked whether the rumours of her being a part of AK 62 were accurate, the actress refrained from divulging any details, saying that it was not her “place to do so." Taking the examples of Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, the actress added that they were not even speaking about the films of which they are a part. “It’s a call from the production houses. They should announce whenever they think it’s the right time," concluded Trisha.

Vidamuyarchi will go on floors in the second week of June, reports ETimes. Preparations for the set are already underway in Chennai. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander will be crooning the music of this upcoming action-thriller. Meanwhile, speaking of Trisha Krishnan, the actress will next be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo.