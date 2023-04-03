Trisha Krishnan's Embroidered Saree Worth Rs. 1.30 Lakh Steals The Show At PS2 Trailer Launch

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most stunning actresses in South Indian cinema. Her amazing acting abilities and pleasant personality never fail to astound her fans. She began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the Tamil film Jodi in 1999. Khatta Meetha, a satirical comedy film, was her Bollywood debut in 2010. Trisha is a fashion icon in addition to being a stunning actress. She frequently dazzles everyone with her impeccable sense of style.

Trisha Krishnan posted some stunning photos of herself from the recent audio and trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan 2 on her Instagram handle on March 30. The actress looked stunning in the priceless photos, dressed in a stunning navy blue tissue silk saree. Buti’s work, zari embroidery, and scalloped detailing on the border adorned her ensemble. She wore it with a quarter-sleeved sweetheart neckline blouse embellished with embroidery and crystals. We dug deeper and discovered that her saree was from the collection of ace designer Geethika Kanumilli and cost a whopping Rs. 1,30,000.

Advertisement

Trisha radiated royalty as she accessorized her look with statement diamond jewellery. She chose a diamond choker, earrings, rings, and a bangle. The actress chose glitzy makeup. Her look was completed with bold eye makeup, glossy lips, blushed cheeks and highlighted cheekbones. Her long, open tresses complemented her look.

Advertisement

Trisha never misses an opportunity to dazzle her fans with her glam factor. She is frequently seen wearing stunning designer ensembles. For example, the actress was photographed at an event wearing a stunning gown. She was dressed in a black high-low full-sleeved dress with gold floral prints. A sleek waist belt, a gold bracelet, a diamond pendant, and danglers completed her look. Trisha completed her look with smokey eyes, bare lips, and a loosely tied ponytail. After doing some research, we discovered that her outfit was from the brand AM PM, and it cost Rs. 39,950.

Advertisement

Talking about the film, Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer is finally out. The caravan, which featured some high-octane drama sequences, received a resounding response from the public.

The preview continues the previous part’s narrative and gives viewers a glimpse of the magnificent Chola dynasty, displaying splendid and stunning depictions of battle.

The previous episode, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (PS-I), ended on a cliffhanger, with Arulmozhivarman disappearing into the sea after being hit by a storm.

Read all the Latest Movies News here