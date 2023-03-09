Home » Movies » TJMM BO Day 1: Ranbir, Shraddha's Film Off to a Good Start, Collects Rs 15.73 Cr

TJMM BO Day 1: Ranbir, Shraddha's Film Off to a Good Start, Collects Rs 15.73 Cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also became the second-highest day-one grosser after Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is off to a good start due to the Holi festival. The Luv Ranjan directorial collected Rs 15.73 crore nett on its opening day, as Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The film also became the second highest day-one grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1… Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]… Wed ₹ 15.73 cr. #India biz."

The film saw Ranbir Kapoor share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time and also saw him come back to the rom-com genre after a long time. News18’s review of the film reads, “What lifts Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is its cast. Ranbir as Mickey is in top form. Not only does he make the film look extremely good but he delivers a performance that makes you realise that nobody but only this Kapoor boy could pull it off with such finesse, earnestness and ease. There might not be much scope for a heavy-duty performance in a rom-com but that’s where the irony lies. Kapoor is so in his own skin that you hardly feel that he putting up a show. He’s funny and sassy and hits the ball out of the park in the emotional scenes too. Once again, he steals the show with his brooding eyes (barring the washboard abs, of course). And a special mention to his comic timing too! It would be rather sad and even unfair to his audiences if he stops doing rom-coms going ahead."

Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of his next film Animal, with Rashmika Mandanna.

