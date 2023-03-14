Ranbir Kapoor is back to the rom-com genre with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The film also saw him share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. TJMM nagged mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike and is seeing a decent run at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share that the film collected a decent number on its sixth day, Monday, and is inching towards Rs 80 Cr.

He wrote, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar collects a decent number on Mon [Day 6]… National chains continue to lead, mass pockets remain ordinary/below par… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr, Mon 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 76.29 cr. #India biz. #TJMM"

Advertisement

He shared another update reading, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar at national chains… Day 6 / Mon…#PVR: 1.41 cr #INOX: 98 lacs#Cinepolis: 64 lacs⭐️ Total: ₹ 3.03 cr Nett BOC. Note: Tentative numbers. Final numbers might vary marginally."

The movie also starred Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles and marked the debut of comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “What lifts Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is its cast. Ranbir as Mickey is in top form. Not only does he make the film look extremely good but he delivers a performance that makes you realise that nobody but only this Kapoor boy could pull it off with such finesse, earnestness and ease. There might not be much scope for a heavy-duty performance in a rom-com but that’s where the irony lies. Kapoor is so in his own skin that you hardly feel that he putting up a show. He’s funny and sassy and hits the ball out of the park in the emotional scenes too. Once again, he steals the show with his brooding eyes (barring the washboard abs, of course). And a special mention to his comic timing too! It would be rather sad and even unfair to his audiences if he stops doing rom-coms going ahead."

Read all the Latest Movies News here