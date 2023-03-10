Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is off to a good start due to Holi. The Luv Ranjan directorial collected Rs 15.73 crore nett on its opening day. The film also became the second highest day-one grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. However, the film saw a 35 per cent drop on its second day of the run, considering it was a week day.

Even with the anticipated drop, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer minted Rs. 9-9.5 crores on its second day taking the lifetime collections to Rs Rs 23.5 crores. The numbers are expected to improve from the third day onwards since it’s an extended weekend and the word of mouth for the film has been fairly positive among critics and the movie buffs. If it continues this steady streak at the box office, Luv Ranjan’s film might as well emerge as another hit of this year after Pathaan. The film would compete with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa in the coming weeks but until then, the box office projections for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stands at around Rs. 65-70 crores as ascertained by Pinkvilla.

The film sees Ranbir Kapoor share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. It also marks his return to the rom-com genre after a long time. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “What lifts Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is its cast. Ranbir as Mickey is in top form. Not only does he make the film look extremely good but he delivers a performance that makes you realise that nobody but only this Kapoor boy could pull it off with such finesse, earnestness and ease. There might not be much scope for a heavy-duty performance in a rom-com but that’s where the irony lies. Kapoor is so in his own skin that you hardly feel that he putting up a show. He’s funny and sassy and hits the ball out of the park in the emotional scenes too. Once again, he steals the show with his brooding eyes (barring the washboard abs, of course). And a special mention to his comic timing too! It would be rather sad and even unfair to his audiences if he stops doing rom-coms going ahead."

Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of his next film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

