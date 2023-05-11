‘Tu Machhliwali Hai?’ How People Would React To Twinkle Khanna’s First Job

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is known for her naturally humorous behaviour. She is not hesitant in expressing her opinions honestly. Known as Ms. FunnyBones, she frequently shares her personal experiences and amusing stories while interacting with celebrities on her show The Icons. During her conversation with Johny Lever, she inquired about his first job and then revealed how she joined the workforce. She additionally discussed her initial paid job delivering fish and how people reacted to it.

Revealing how she began working, Twinkle revealed, “My first job was to deliver fish and prawns. My grandmother’s sister had a fish company. That was my first job. When I used to tell someone, they would say, ‘Tu machhiwali hai? (Are you a fisherwoman?)"

After Twinkle Khanna recounted her story, Johny Lever shared about his challenging upbringing in the slums of Dharavi where he struggled to make ends meet. He disclosed that due to his father’s alcoholism, they had to rely on his uncle for money to cover household expenses.

The comic actor revealed that while he was studying in school, he began working at a liquor store to assist his family financially. He stated, “We used to live in the slums so when I came back from school, I used to work at the liquor shop. The money I used to earn, I would give it for the household expenses and I would earn a little something for myself as well." In addition, Johnny Lever disclosed that he used to sell pens on the sidewalk, but it was not an easy trade. On occasions when he was unable to sell any pens, he resorted to impersonating movie stars to entertain people and entice them to buy his pens.

Meanwhile, following her marriage to Akshay Kumar in 2001, Twinkle chose to leave acting to prioritize her family. She entered the field of writing and has authored several best-selling books, including Mrs Funnybones (2015), The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (2017), and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Johny Lever, on the other hand, will next be seen in Farhad Samji’s directorial film Hera Pheri 3. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles.