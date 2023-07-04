Tujhyat Jeev Rangala Fame Hardeek Joshi Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Party

Marathi actor Hardeek Joshi, who rose to fame with the popular serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala, has joined Eknath Shinde’s political party, Shiv Sena. Many other actors, including Aditi Sarangdhar and Maadhav Deochake, have also joined the Shiv Sena. It was a surprise for everyone. Recently, a major political shift took place in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar also joined hands with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, along with some of his supporting MLAs.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday, a programme was held at Anandashram in Thane. Pictures from the event are currently garnering everyone’s attention. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present on this occasion along with the other Marathi actors, including Hardeek Joshi, Aditi Sarangdhar, and Maadhav Deochake. They unveiled the logo of a new organisation, Shiv Filmsena.

The photos were shared on the Instagram page of Maharashtrache Bhavishy Eknath. “Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde celebrated Guru Purnima by taking the blessings of his guru to celebrate the day of Guru Purnima. On this occasion, a large number of Shiv Sena ministers, MLA office bearers, and activists were present at Anandashram in Thane.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that energy, an active force, is always felt in Anand Ashram. On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Deputy Leader of U Batha Group Mr Shishir Shinde, Liaison Chief Mr Vilas Parkar, actor Hardeek Joshi, along with many officials and workers, entered under the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister and Chief Leader of Shiv Sena Honourable Eknath Shinde Saheb," reads the caption.

