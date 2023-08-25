Tulu Play Shivadoothe Gulige Coming To Bengaluru; Check Venue, Date And Ticket Prices

Tulu play Shivadoothe Gulige, directed by Tulu playwright, film producer and prominent director Vijay Kumar Kodialbail, will be staged on September 3. The play will be performed in Ravindra Kalakshetra, a cultural centre in Bengaluru. Actor Swaraj Shetty, who essayed the role of Guruva in Kantara, will essay the lead role, in the play.

There will be two shows for Shivadoothe Gulige that will be held at 02:47 pm and 06:27 pm. Tickets are available for these shows at the rates of Rs 500, Rs 300 and Rs 200. Those who are interested in watching this show can contact numbers no: 9035144776, 9980945883 or 9900698921 for further details. Shivadoothe Gulige will teach the spectators immensely about the great cultural heritage of Tulu history.

Shivadoothe Gulige has become one of the most-watched plays and its shows have always witnessed a massive footfall. Those who were not aware of this play came to know about it after watching the hit film Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shetty. In an earlier conversation with the media, Shivadoothe Gulige’s director Vijay revealed how his play shows a blend of Hindu mythology and the modern-day scenario.

According to the filmmaker, many intellectuals have questioned Tulunadu’s belief in demigod worship. He said that these intellectuals had also made disparaging statements regarding this matter in the past. “This play gives a strong answer to all those who have questioned the practice and hurt our sentiments," he said. In 2019, Shivadoothe Gulige was staged in the Town Hall Auditorium, Mangaluru.