Turkish Actor Burak Deniz Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Call Him 'Charismatic', Watch

Turkish actor Burak Deniz is a popular actor not only in Turkey but around the world. Known for his brilliant performances in projects like The Ignorant Angels, ShahMaran, Arada and Don’t Leave, Burak has certainly cemented his place in everyone’s heart. As such, it came as a huge surprise for fans when the actor was spotted in Mumbai.

On Thursday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani posted a clip on social media that showed Burak walking to an event, interacting with fans and obliging them with selfies and more. The actor wore a crisp white shirt and he paired that with white trousers and white sneakers. Sporting a wide smile on his face, Burak caught everyone’s attention with his charm and the netizens couldn’t stop themselves from swooning all over him.

The comment section of the post was flooded with myriad reactions. One of them wrote,"Omggggg!!!" Another one commented, “Oh he’s such a swag (with fire emoji)". Someone else said, “I watched it 17 times(with heart eye emojis)". A fan stated, “Turkish Crush (crying emoji and red heart emoji)" Another one commented, “What a swag (fire emoji). Charismatic and a very good actor!"

According to reports, Burak Deniz had flown to India to attend 23rd edition of FICCI FRAMES, organised by the media and entertainment wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry. Besides Burak Deniz, the three day event that kickstarted from May 3 will also feature prominent Bollywood celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala and Rakul Preet Singh along with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Abhishek Chaubey.

Meanwhile, Burak Deniz’s last film Don’t Leave followed the story of guy whose girlfriend abruptly breaks up with him. To find answers, the guy has to navigate through some facets that he had ignored in the past.

