TV Actress Sandhya Jagarlamudi Shares Horrific Experience From The Sets Of Chellamadi Nee Enakku

Sandhya Jagarlamudi is a popular name in the television world. She worked predominantly in the Tamil and Telugu entertainment industries. She made her debut in the Tamil serial Chellamadi Nee Enakku with actor Ajay, which was directed by SN Sakthivel and produced by Radha Krishnan. The show received a great response, and her performance was also liked by the fans. She has been a part of various popular TV serials like Athipookal, Vamsam, and Ammai Kapuram. She gained a lot of popularity for her role in the daily soap Vamsam, which also starred popular actress Ramya Krishnan. The show aired on SunTV and was a huge hit among the audience. She currently stays away from the acting world and focuses on helping and protecting stray dogs. The actress recently shared about an incident that happened during the shoot of her serial. Sandhya has opened up about the devastating experience she had on the set.

Recently, Sandhya Jagarlamudi has opened up about an incident that happened during the shoot of the title song of her serial, Chellamadi Nee Enakku. In an interview, she revealed, “We were shooting the opening scene of a serial in 2006 at the Kumbakonam temple. I was walking next to an elephant when, suddenly, it attacked me with its trunk, which left me deeply injured. As the elephant attacked me, I had seven fractures in my body. I even had to put in iron rods. After I was hit, I went unconscious and was lying in the temple, where some people and background dancers rescued me and took me to the hospital. While carrying me away, one of the dancers put his hand on my chest and groped me."

Talking about her horrific experience, she revealed that she felt like a corpse at that time. She didn’t understand why that person did this when he could see that she was already injured. She added that this is the first time she has opened up about it. She didn’t even tell her mother about the incident, as she felt this would give her a lifelong trauma.