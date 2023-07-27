TV Anchor Ariyana Glory's Stunning Photoshoot Takes The Internet By Storm

Popular actress and renowned TV anchor, Ariyana Glory, continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen charm and impeccable style choices. Recently, she set the internet abuzz by sharing a series of stunning pictures. In these photos, Ariyana exudes elegance as she dons a thigh-high slit black sleeveless dress adorned with delicate white floral prints.

The backdrop of the pictures showcases the sprawling skyscape of Melbourne, Australia, where she posed inside a high-rise building. Her open wavy tresses and a pair of white sneakers complete the minimal yet chic look.

Accompanying the post, Ariyana wrote, “Cupid got me good," inviting a flood of praise and adulation from her fans in the comment section. Whether she graces Western ensembles or traditional outfits, Ariyana has become the epitome of pure grace and style.

Advertisement

Not long ago, she had shared another set of snaps during her Melbourne trip, dressed in a blue thigh-high slit dress with white floral prints. The caption for that post read, “This city has my heart," further showcasing her love for Melbourne.

Ariyana Glory has made a name for herself through her notable roles in films like Anubhavinchu Raja, directed by Srinivas Gavireddy, and Avakai Animutyam, helmed by Vinay Viveka and Vardhan. She gained widespread fame and recognition after her appearance on the highly acclaimed reality TV show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Advertisement

Her journey as an anchor started with Studio One in Hyderabad, where she hosted various successful TV shows like Gemini Comedy, Mana Stars, ETV Abhiruchi, and IDream, showcasing her prowess in the field.

Ariyana’s acting career took flight with her debut in the Telugu short film, Naa Boyfriend Chala Manchodu, and since then, she has been leaving a significant impact in the television industry.