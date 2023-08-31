Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
TV Presenter Suma Kanakala Celebrates Onam With Her Friends And Family

Suma Kanakala anchored the ETV show Star Manhi for nearly 15 years.
August 31, 2023

On the occasion of Onam 2023, the anchor and actress have posted a few pictures for her fans to showcase the celebration of this festival at her home.

Anchor Suma Kanakala is a well-known face in the Telugu television industry. Her career began as a serial actress, and she later found her forte in anchoring. Excelling in this field, she set a record by hosting the ETV show Star Mahila for nearly 15 years. Last year, she took a break from anchoring in mainstream TV shows but has remained active on social media, sharing photos and videos with her fans. After her hiatus from television, Suma Kanakala launched her YouTube channel named Suma.

On the occasion of Onam, the anchor and actress shared a series of pictures showcasing the festive joy at her home. In her latest post, Suma Kanakala is seen celebrating Onam with friends and family, including several fellow television actors and anchors. The gathering included a group picture capturing the festive spirit. She also shared a video of the day’s celebrations in collaboration with fellow television anchor Ravi, showing the group enjoying the Sandhya Thali ritual.

Among the attendees was the anchor and voice-over artist Gayatri Bhargavi, who expressed gratitude to Suma Kanakala for the invitation to the auspicious event. Suma also shared glimpses of her beautiful flower decorations, reminiscent of her childhood days.

    • Fans flooded the comment section with wishes of Happy Onam and inquiries about Suma’s well-being. They expressed their admiration for her flower decorations using heart emojis. TV presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj also appreciated the video of their Onam celebrations, describing it as a cherished and joyful moment.

    Throughout her career, Suma Kanakala has hosted numerous ladies’ shows, including Pattukhanna Patuchira, Bhale Chance Le, and Ummani Maharanulu. She has served as an anchor for well-known programs like Paduta Tiyaga and Swarabhishekam. In addition to her anchoring roles, she has also played characters in a few films. Recently, she took on the lead role in the movie Jayamma Panchayati.

    first published: August 31, 2023
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 12:05 IST
