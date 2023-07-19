TV Star Gashmeer Mahajani Opens Up About His Adorable Son Vyom In A Heartfelt Interview

Television heartthrob Gashmeer Mahajani has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his captivating good looks and exceptional acting prowess. Recently, he enthralled viewers with his role in the popular show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal alongside Reem Sheikh and Karan Kundra. Besides his on-screen success, Gashmeer is quite active on social media, delighting fans with glimpses of his personal life, including his precious moments with his adorable son, Vyom.

In a recent interview, Gashmeer poured his heart out about his four-year-old son, Vyom, whom he cherishes dearly. The actor expressed his desire to witness and experience every precious moment of Vyom’s growth, cementing their unique bond. Gashmeer, who is also a proud father to a daughter named Rashmi, shares a blissful marital life with his wife, Gauri Deshmukh.

On Father’s Day, Gashmeer celebrated the special occasion with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring himself and Vyom. The father-son duo donned matching black graphic t-shirts as they posed lovingly for the camera, capturing an endearing moment that exemplified their cherished bond. Gashmeer’s caption touched many hearts, emphasizing the significance of meaningful conversations with young children to foster lasting connections as they grow older.

The post garnered immense praise from followers, flooding the comment section with heartwarming compliments. Admirers gushed over the precious bond shared by Gashmeer and Vyom, lauding the actor’s dedication to fatherhood.